I am replacing two drives to expand storage. They have been used on a Synology NAS all this time.
Model: WD Red Plus
Capacity: 4 TB
Uptime: 28400 hours
SMART: Healthy
Selling both for $255, including shipping.
me please, both.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
Sold, paid and packaged ready to go.
Thanks @kiwifidget
