AMP-Tech AT121000DS 12V 120AH AGM Battery - $100 390mm w x 175mm d x 220mm h

Was new when I purchased a campervan in April last year and immediately replaced with LifePO4 batteries I already had.



HadrKorr heavy duty battery box, the AGM battery above fits inside.



Repco 1000w Pure Sine Wave inverter. Came fitted to the campervan in April last year and replaced about six months ago with a bigger one - $100

Also have an 80 watt folding solar panel, no picture - $75



All items in good working order and just priced low so they can go quickly. Pickup only in Titahi Bay, Porirua.