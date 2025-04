Intel NUC7i3BNK - $150

16GB RAM, 120GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro

Good condition, a few small scuffs on the top of the case.

Mikrotik CRS309-1G-8S+IN 10G switch - $300

8 x 10GB SFP+ ports and 1 x 1GB ethernet port (with POE in).

Excellent condition. Nice fanless 10G switch.

2 x Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 - $25 each

Brand new, haven't even been powered on yet.

Pickup from Palmerston North/Feilding or happy to ship at your expense.