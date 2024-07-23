Portable, Hose out the window-style air conditioner.



Vastly unseasonable, but reflected in the price. These sell for vastly more in heatwaves etc.



Can also do heating (resistance) and dehumidifying (where you loop the discharge hose to the back of the unit), but we used it exclusively.



We brought this used ~6 years ago, and have used it most summer nights, and has been a solid workhorse. Our house bakes upstairs, and it keeps our small bedroom comfortable in summer.



Rope tied around the middle dampens a rattle in the case.



Note that all portable air conditioners are somewhat noisy due to the compressor being located inside.



We have just had high-wall air conditioners installed, so no longer need this one.



























https://www.manualshelf.com/manual/carrier/holiday-51akb/service-manual-english.html