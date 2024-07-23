Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Carrier Portable Air Conditioner; Parnell Auckland. $140
Scott3

3903 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315522 23-Jul-2024 00:02
Send private message

Portable, Hose out the window-style air conditioner.

Vastly unseasonable, but reflected in the price. These sell for vastly more in heatwaves etc.

Can also do heating (resistance) and dehumidifying (where you loop the discharge hose to the back of the unit), but we used it exclusively.

We brought this used ~6 years ago, and have used it most summer nights, and has been a solid workhorse. Our house bakes upstairs, and it keeps our small bedroom comfortable in summer.

Rope tied around the middle dampens a rattle in the case.

Note that all portable air conditioners are somewhat noisy due to the compressor being located inside.

We have just had high-wall air conditioners installed, so no longer need this one.



 



 

 

 

 

 

 






 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.manualshelf.com/manual/carrier/holiday-51akb/service-manual-english.html

Scott3

3903 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3282360 15-Sep-2024 14:17
Send private message

$80

Summer is coming :)

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Jaxson
7996 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3282973 17-Sep-2024 09:46
Send private message

Pity, looks a bit large for carry on luggage 😉

Scott3

3903 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3283023 17-Sep-2024 09:56
Send private message

Jaxson:

 

Pity, looks a bit large for carry on luggage 😉

 

 

 

 

27.5kg :)



rdrrdr
84 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3283025 17-Sep-2024 09:58
Send private message

I would take it if you were in Hamilton :)

Scott3

3903 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3283115 17-Sep-2024 12:10
Send private message

rdrrdr:

 

I would take it if you were in Hamilton :)

 



In a previous role i was there every couple of weeks for work, but I don't really visit any more sorry.

