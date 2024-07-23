To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.

Also include:



Apple Magic Keyboard (have the box)

Apple Pencil 2 (no box).

1 new tempered glass screen protector



I am leaving the apple ecosystem so going to sell all my Apple gears and my iphone is going to be the next one to go before I moved to android completely.



Anyways, $1800 ono for the whole lot pick up in Auckland, and since I have the box for the units should be safe for me to ship it anywhere in NZ for maybe $20 extra?







