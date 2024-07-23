MY Sony BD has crapped out on me and I need a replacement. Not fussed about specs, just something that can play BD, CD and DVD.
I was just about to list my Panasonic DMP-BD35 BluRay player with over a dozen BluRay movies...
Would probably need to be pickup only - I'm in ChCh if that works?
Sorry no I'm in Hastings.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Most charity shops tend to have a couple - usually around $20 for something Sony or Panasonic too.
cshwone:
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/panasonic-blu-ray-player/N145193.html
Reasonable price
Thanks saw that. I always check Geekzone first but I might go there if nothing else turns up.
mgeek:
Most charity shops tend to have a couple - usually around $20 for something Sony or Panasonic too.
Good suggestion. I should have thought of it. I have seen them in the past.
