To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.



Rikkitic

Awrrr
18537 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315528 23-Jul-2024 14:45
MY Sony BD has crapped out on me and I need a replacement. Not fussed about specs, just something that can play BD, CD and DVD.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
SumnerBoy
2059 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3263602 23-Jul-2024 15:06
I was just about to list my Panasonic DMP-BD35 BluRay player with over a dozen BluRay movies...

 

 

Would probably need to be pickup only - I'm in ChCh if that works?

 
 
 
 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18537 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3263603 23-Jul-2024 15:09
Sorry no I'm in Hastings.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

cshwone
1066 posts

Uber Geek


  #3263605 23-Jul-2024 15:29
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/panasonic-blu-ray-player/N145193.html

 

Reasonable price



mgeek
122 posts

Master Geek


  #3263633 23-Jul-2024 15:47
Most charity shops tend to have a couple - usually around $20 for something Sony or Panasonic too.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18537 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3263639 23-Jul-2024 16:19
cshwone:

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/panasonic-blu-ray-player/N145193.html

 

Reasonable price

 

 

Thanks saw that. I always check Geekzone first but I might go there if nothing else turns up.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18537 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3263640 23-Jul-2024 16:21
mgeek:

 

Most charity shops tend to have a couple - usually around $20 for something Sony or Panasonic too.

 

 

Good suggestion. I should have thought of it. I have seen them in the past.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

