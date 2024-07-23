Hauppauge HD PVR Rocket model 1535.





Just add a USB flash drive (a fairly big & Fast one), and you have everything you need to record from an HDMI source with H.246 encoding.



I think you can also plug to a computer directly for capture, but I never tried that.



Cheap HDMI splitter removes HDCP content.



Handy if you want to extract content from NZ's most popular subscription tv recording box (within what is allowable under NZ copyright laws).



Plastic on the top of the unit has degraded, and soft finish has turned sticky, but no impact on function.



