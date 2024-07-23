Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: HDMI recorder / Streamer setup, including HDCP stripper. $130, Auckland Central
Scott3

3905 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315538 23-Jul-2024 22:17
Send private message

Hauppauge HD PVR Rocket model 1535.

 

Just add a USB flash drive (a fairly big & Fast one), and you have everything you need to record from an HDMI source with H.246 encoding.

I think you can also plug to a computer directly for capture, but I never tried that.

Cheap HDMI splitter removes HDCP content.

Handy if you want to extract content from NZ's most popular subscription tv recording box (within what is allowable under NZ copyright laws).

Plastic on the top of the unit has degraded, and soft finish has turned sticky, but no impact on function.

 

 

 

Create new topic
nedkelly
649 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3263899 24-Jul-2024 09:53
Send private message

PM Sent.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
Scott3

3905 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3263903 24-Jul-2024 10:02
Send private message

Pending Payment.

Scott3

3905 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3264023 24-Jul-2024 17:35
Send private message

SOLD

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright