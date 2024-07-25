I received a Beelink Mini S12 Pro Mini PC from the Amazon US Prime sale today, but was also given a NUC from friend. I'm looking to sell it for the price I paid. I've just opened it to ensure everything is in good condition.
- Processor: Alder Lake-N N100
- RAM: 16GB DDR4
- Storage: 500GB M.2 2280 SSD
- Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
- Ports: USB 3.0, HDMI, Ethernet, and more
These are perfect as media server and home assistant, with low power usage.
If you're interested, please let me know!
Located in Auckland
Asking $300