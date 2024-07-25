Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Beelink Mini S12 Pro
daunjan

136 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315557 25-Jul-2024 16:54
I received a Beelink Mini S12 Pro Mini PC from the Amazon US Prime sale today, but was also given a NUC from friend. I'm looking to sell it for the price I paid. I've just opened it to ensure everything is in good condition.

 

 

 

Beelink Mini S12 Pro Specs:

 

  • Processor: Alder Lake-N N100
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4
  • Storage: 500GB M.2 2280 SSD
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
  • Ports: USB 3.0, HDMI, Ethernet, and more

 

 

These are perfect as media server and home assistant, with low power usage.

 

 

 

If you're interested, please let me know!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Located in Auckland

 

 

 

Asking $300

daunjan

136 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3275265 26-Aug-2024 10:02
Still available $200 pickup, just needs international plug adapter. 

 

 

 

Windows 11 pre-installed plug in ready to go, perfect for Plex and Home Assistant, already has Visa bracket easily mount to tv or monitor. Great little Mini computer for office.

 

 

 

Located Auckland.

 
 
 
 

CYaBro
4525 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3275268 26-Aug-2024 10:08
These are nice machines, I have the i5 version as my home server and have sold a few to clients.

 

Had no issues with them.

 

$200 is a great price!




daunjan

136 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3275460 26-Aug-2024 13:15
Sold thank you.

