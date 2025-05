Upgraded my unifi dream router to a gateway max. This has 4 LAN ports (2 ports are PoE), 1 WAN port, SD Card for storage for Protect and has 128GB storage built in and built-in WiFi 6. Please note that this doesn't support gigabit internet, limits of the chipset. Was running cameras and internet on it with no issues. Asking price $250 free shipping.

https://ui.com/cloud-gateways/wifi-integrated/dream-router