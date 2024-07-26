JBL Tour Pro 2 | True wireless Noise Cancelling earbuds
Asking $ 170. Used for testing only.
JBL Tour Pro 2 | True wireless Noise Cancelling earbuds
Asking $ 170. Used for testing only.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
What colour are these?
They're the black ones.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
PMed