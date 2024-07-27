Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and Wanted[SOLD] Technics AZ60 M2 earphones
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#315574 27-Jul-2024 09:50
Send private message

I have a pair of Technics AZ60 M2 for sale, used only for testing. Great sound, Noise Cancellation.

 

Asking for $140, incl. shipping.

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Create new topic
networkn
Networkn
32158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265097 27-Jul-2024 11:30
Send private message

I have to say, and I have tried a lot of these type of headphones, that in their price range, nothing comes close to the musicality and sound quality of the technics headfi sound products right now. I have the AZ80's and I love them. They aren't as good for ANC as the Bose, possibly a close second to the Sony XM5's but sound quality blows both out of the water. Same with the over ears. They are just excellent. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright