I have to say, and I have tried a lot of these type of headphones, that in their price range, nothing comes close to the musicality and sound quality of the technics headfi sound products right now. I have the AZ80's and I love them. They aren't as good for ANC as the Bose, possibly a close second to the Sony XM5's but sound quality blows both out of the water. Same with the over ears. They are just excellent.