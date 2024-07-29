I won this set last week through a specifiers competition and thought my kids would love it but apparently they think it's all a bit boring compared with the sets that come with clear cut instructions.

As I understand it, the set isn't available anymore and the box looks like it has had a few years of sitting on the shelf and being opened to read the book inside. None of the bags are open and everything is all good inside otherwise.

If someone is keen on it please let me know, we'll probably end up just buying some more kid friendly Lego that they do want to build.

Bricklink has prices for similar sets at between $460-550 https://www.bricklink.com/v2/catalog/catalogitem.page?S=21050-1#T=S&O={%22pi%22:%222%22,%22iconly%22:0}

Looking for $450 collected in Auckland or would add $15 shipping as it'll need to be packaged up a bit.

Pics: https://photos.app.goo.gl/4Gp68h2FAzYM6qz3A