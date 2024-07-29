Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Shelly 3EM
Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#315606 29-Jul-2024 23:00
Send private message

Shelly 3EM for sale, removed after approx a year of use.

 

 

 

 

 

Smart 3-phase energy meter with contactor control

 


Three independent measurement channels up to 120 A each
Contactor control (any size load it is rated for)
Reports power, voltage, current, overall energy, and power factor
365 days of internal memory in case Wi-Fi is not available
Included 3x Current Transformers 120 A

 


Easy control through the Shelly app, various protocols, and platforms, as well as voice assistants

 

 

 

Also includes a 3-pole circuit breaker to wire up with it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shelly 3EM was purchased in May 2022 and the circuit breaker was over $100.

 

 

 

Asking $250 including shipping nationwide.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3266616 31-Jul-2024 14:20
Send private message

Any interest at $220 including shipping?

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
phrozenpenguin
829 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3266722 31-Jul-2024 22:35
Send private message

Forgive my ignorance but what do you use the "3-pole circuit breaker" for?

jjnz1
1355 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3266724 31-Jul-2024 22:51
Send private message

Hey mate, these are now $188NZD +shipping new.

 

https://www.ozsmartthings.com.au/products/shelly-3em

 

I have only recently purchased the pro 'circuit breaker' version for $274NZD and it works great!

 

 

 

Good luck.

 

 



Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3267126 1-Aug-2024 14:23
Send private message

phrozenpenguin:

 

Forgive my ignorance but what do you use the "3-pole circuit breaker" for?

 

 

 

 

It was required to monitor multiple phases, as per the wiring diagram, but I suppose that's not the most common use case, so happy to sell for $150 without the circuit breaker included. 

Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3267128 1-Aug-2024 14:25
Send private message

jjnz1:

 

Hey mate, these are now $188NZD +shipping new.

 

https://www.ozsmartthings.com.au/products/shelly-3em

 

I have only recently purchased the pro 'circuit breaker' version for $274NZD and it works great!

 

 

 

Good luck.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noted, thanks for the info. 

 

 

 

Happy to sell for $150 (including shipping) without the additional circuit breaker 

jjnz1
1355 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3267261 1-Aug-2024 17:50
Send private message

Krullos:

 

phrozenpenguin:

 

Forgive my ignorance but what do you use the "3-pole circuit breaker" for?

 

 

 

 

It was required to monitor multiple phases, as per the wiring diagram, but I suppose that's not the most common use case, so happy to sell for $150 without the circuit breaker included. 

 

 

 

 

It looks like a 10A circuit breaker is needed to feed into the device so it can monitor voltage. The clippons only measure amps. Without measuring voltage, you won't get a VA or power consumed (watts).

 

The pro 'din' mounted version I have is feed from a single 6A MCB, to all 3 inputs, so each can measure voltage. (I am using it as a single phase, 3 circuit power meter).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3272520 16-Aug-2024 13:15
Send private message

Bump - any interest at $130 including shipping?



Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3272950 17-Aug-2024 17:08
Send private message

Sold

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright