Shelly 3EM for sale, removed after approx a year of use.

Smart 3-phase energy meter with contactor control



Three independent measurement channels up to 120 A each

Contactor control (any size load it is rated for)

Reports power, voltage, current, overall energy, and power factor

365 days of internal memory in case Wi-Fi is not available

Included 3x Current Transformers 120 A



Easy control through the Shelly app, various protocols, and platforms, as well as voice assistants

Also includes a 3-pole circuit breaker to wire up with it.

Shelly 3EM was purchased in May 2022 and the circuit breaker was over $100.

Asking $250 including shipping nationwide.