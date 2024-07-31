landcruiserguy

Hi all, my current powerline adaptor has died so I am on the hunt for some more. Ideally three units. Please PM if you have any yu want to get rid of. I am Christchurch based.
I've got a pair of D-Link DHP-P600AVs if you want. $100 for both
Also chch based
I have a bunch of these ranging from 200Mbs to 500Mbs. I'll have to dig into a box to find out how many. Drop me a private message if interested. I'm also based in Christchurch
I have 3 x D-Link DHP-P600AVs that I can bring up to Christchurch this weekend and can be taken anytime thereafter, $150
I have a 4th but need to be convinced to get into a very small crawl space to retrieve!