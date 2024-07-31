Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Powerline adaptor
landcruiserguy

765 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315619 31-Jul-2024 13:54
Hi all, my current powerline adaptor has died so I am on the hunt for some more.  Ideally three units.  Please PM if you have any yu want to get rid of.  I am Christchurch based.

zhangman
16 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3266645 31-Jul-2024 15:55
I've got a pair of D-Link DHP-P600AVs if you want. $100 for both 

 

 

Also chch based 

 
 
 
 

getresults
99 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3266649 31-Jul-2024 16:08
I have a bunch of these ranging from 200Mbs to 500Mbs. I'll have to dig into a box to find out how many.  Drop me a private message if interested.  I'm also based in Christchurch

pchs
183 posts

Master Geek


  #3266655 31-Jul-2024 16:32
I have 3 x D-Link DHP-P600AVs that I can bring up to Christchurch this weekend and can be taken anytime thereafter, $150

 

I have a 4th but need to be convinced to get into a very small crawl space to retrieve! 

