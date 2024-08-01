Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 4 x HP Elitebook 850 G5 Laptops
beefholio

34 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#315631 1-Aug-2024 11:06
HP Elitebook 850 G5

 

Intel Core i7

 

16Gb Ram

 

256Gb SSD

 

15.6" FHD

 

Windows 11

 

Mint condition, battery good

 

Used charger or new aftermarket one incl

 

$400 includes postage

 

SSD Upgrade +$30 for 512Gb SSD

Hammerer
2476 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3268928 7-Aug-2024 03:07
I want to get one on behalf of a friend so will PM my details.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
sfrasernz
226 posts

Master Geek


  #3268952 7-Aug-2024 06:38
PM sent. 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13683 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268959 7-Aug-2024 07:19
FYI for those who may be going "do I take the chance with this guy" because he's got low post count, you can trust beefholio :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 



Batwing
662 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3268965 7-Aug-2024 08:20
Pm sent

Jaxson
7999 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3268981 7-Aug-2024 09:52
What's the backstory on these?
Are they ex lease/2nd hand or refurbed etc?

Cheers.


 

xpd:

 

FYI for those who may be going "do I take the chance with this guy" because he's got low post count, you can trust beefholio :)

 


Does help thanks.

nztim
3688 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3269011 7-Aug-2024 11:25
Dang I would have taken one if a G6, the G5 still has a dock approval problem with thunderbolt




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

loceff13
1055 posts

Uber Geek


  #3270020 9-Aug-2024 21:11
xpd:

 

FYI for those who may be going "do I take the chance with this guy" because he's got low post count, you can trust beefholio :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same here, plenty of history buying from him at gpforums.



K8Toledo
1011 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274863 23-Aug-2024 19:16
nztim:

 

Dang I would have taken one if a G6, the G5 still has a dock approval problem with thunderbolt

 

 

@nztim

 

 

 

Would it be this problem?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

