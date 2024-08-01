HP Elitebook 850 G5
Intel Core i7
16Gb Ram
256Gb SSD
15.6" FHD
Windows 11
Mint condition, battery good
Used charger or new aftermarket one incl
$400 includes postage
SSD Upgrade +$30 for 512Gb SSD
I want to get one on behalf of a friend so will PM my details.
FYI for those who may be going "do I take the chance with this guy" because he's got low post count, you can trust beefholio :)
What's the backstory on these?
Are they ex lease/2nd hand or refurbed etc?
Cheers.
Dang I would have taken one if a G6, the G5 still has a dock approval problem with thunderbolt
Same here, plenty of history buying from him at gpforums.