[FS] 2x monitors and 1 iMac
akshayogra

#315638 1-Aug-2024 15:21
Hi geeks, getting rid of some stuff as surplus to needs

 

MSI Optix MAG274QRF - 27" 2560x1440 165Hz gaming monitor - RRP - ~$950, happy to sell for 400, still in perfect condition

 

ASUS ROG Strix XG256Q 24.5" 180Hz Full HD 1ms HDR FreeSync IPS Gaming Monitor - RRP around $600, happy to sell for $350

 

selling the above as have upgraded

 

Also have an 

 

Apple iMac Retina 4K, 21.5", 2019, with 3.2GHz i7, 32GB 2667MHz DDR4, 256GB SSD

 

Only selling this as the SSD was smaller than what we needed and couldn't just upgrade the storage so had to buy a new Mac. Open to any offers.

 

 

 

Auckland based, can drop off or pick up, images are posted below

 

https://imgur.com/a/w0tS7sX

lookout
  #3267246 1-Aug-2024 17:00
Possibly interested in the iMac. Do you have a ballpark price?

 
 
 
 

akshayogra

  #3275468 26-Aug-2024 13:44
price drop ! flexible with budget just want these gone 

 

iMac - 1000

 

monitors - $250

akshayogra

  #3276395 28-Aug-2024 21:20
MSI monitor sold!

