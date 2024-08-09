Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79373 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#315717 9-Aug-2024 11:04
I have a GoPro Hero12 Black available now.


Asking $ 500 for it, incl shipping.




Insanekiwi
592 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3269911 9-Aug-2024 14:27
Interested - what does it come with please?

Thanks



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79373 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269919 9-Aug-2024 15:01
The camera and two batteries.

 

I can add the Max Lens Mod 2.0 for this price.




Insanekiwi
592 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3269963 9-Aug-2024 17:20
Great PMed back!



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79373 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269969 9-Aug-2024 17:45
Sold.




