Silvrav

#315734 10-Aug-2024 18:53
Looking for a 2000w inverter before I buy new.

Or does anyone have a lead on a good price for one? Around the 1k budget

neb

neb
  #3270649 11-Aug-2024 19:11
Do you specifically need a Victron, or just something fitting a particular set of requirements, and if the latter, what?  For example you can get crappy "modified sinewave" inverters for under $100 from your favourite crapvendor, but that's probably not what you're after.



Silvrav

  #3270655 11-Aug-2024 19:43
neb:

Do you specifically need a Victron, or just something fitting a particular set of requirements, and if the latter, what?  For example you can get crappy "modified sinewave" inverters for under $100 from your favourite crapvendor, but that's probably not what you're after.




Does not have to be a victron but need of similar quality. It will.be used full time, every day. So a pure sine wave inverter and must not be centre tapped.

k1w1k1d
  #3270658 11-Aug-2024 19:45
12v or 24v battery bank?

 

Where are you located?



Silvrav

  #3270659 11-Aug-2024 19:47
k1w1k1d:

12v or 24v battery bank?


Where are you located?



Oh yes, must be 12v. I'm in Christchurch but happy to pay for shipping

pdh

pdh
  #3270674 11-Aug-2024 22:17
Victron is good gear.

 

I hesitate to suggest facebook marketplace - but someone (not me ;-) in Kaiwaka is selling an MPII 12V 2K for 1000 $.
So that might work...

