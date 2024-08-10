Looking for a 2000w inverter before I buy new.
Or does anyone have a lead on a good price for one? Around the 1k budget
Do you specifically need a Victron, or just something fitting a particular set of requirements, and if the latter, what? For example you can get crappy "modified sinewave" inverters for under $100 from your favourite crapvendor, but that's probably not what you're after.
12v or 24v battery bank?
Where are you located?
Victron is good gear.
I hesitate to suggest facebook marketplace - but someone (not me ;-) in Kaiwaka is selling an MPII 12V 2K for 1000 $.
So that might work...