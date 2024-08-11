Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
esawers

#315738 11-Aug-2024 15:00
12 year old has lost his right side gen 2 AirPod. Does anyone happen to have a spare right side AirPod they want to get rid of?

kiwibum
  #3270605 11-Aug-2024 15:14
Is this any good to you? No idea how to identify what generation it is. 

 



esawers

  #3270653 11-Aug-2024 19:14
kiwibum:

Is this any good to you? No idea how to identify what generation it is. 




Do they have a number on them?

AirPods 1: A1523 or A1722
AirPods 2: A2032 or A2031
The quickest (but hardest) way to find your AirPods' model number is to look on the earbuds themselves. Each earbud has the model and serial number in tiny print underneath the earpiece.

lookout
  #3270662 11-Aug-2024 20:06
Just saw one has just popped up on TradeMe. It’s $40 buy now so might be worth a punt.



kiwibum
  #3270681 11-Aug-2024 23:42
esawers:

Do they have a number on them?

AirPods 1: A1523 or A1722
AirPods 2: A2032 or A2031
The quickest (but hardest) way to find your AirPods' model number is to look on the earbuds themselves. Each earbud has the model and serial number in tiny print underneath the earpiece.

 

I can make out the number A2032 on them. I tried to take a photo but my phone doesn't want to focus on something that small. 

 

I have no way of testing or charging it, I don't use apple gear. PM me if you want it and we can work out getting it to you.

