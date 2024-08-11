esawers:



Do they have a number on them?



AirPods 1: A1523 or A1722

AirPods 2: A2032 or A2031

The quickest (but hardest) way to find your AirPods' model number is to look on the earbuds themselves. Each earbud has the model and serial number in tiny print underneath the earpiece.

I can make out the number A2032 on them. I tried to take a photo but my phone doesn't want to focus on something that small.

I have no way of testing or charging it, I don't use apple gear. PM me if you want it and we can work out getting it to you.