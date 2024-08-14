patdude123

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#315764 14-Aug-2024 14:00
Ex review hardware, 8 ports with 10G uplink, 802.2bt POE++ and works with Zyxels cloud based Nebula management ecosystem. Brand new.

 

 

 

Wellington central Pickup

 

 

 

$500 (RRP $900+) negotiable, drop me a line if you're keen 

 

 

  #3271456 14-Aug-2024 14:23
I personally don't have a need for this but I reckon your chances of finding a buyer increase greatly if you let them know where pick up is from.😊




  #3271605 14-Aug-2024 17:57
floydbloke:

 

I personally don't have a need for this but I reckon your chances of finding a buyer increase greatly if you let them know where pick up is from.😊

 

 

Collection is from a box under the stairs in the corner of the basement of the house half a block down the street from Jerry's Bait Shop (you know the place).

  #3271648 14-Aug-2024 21:49
Next to the sign saying "beware of the leopard in the lavatory" ;D 

