Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Dymo 4xl Lapel Printer
gnfb

2617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#315767 14-Aug-2024 16:36
Send private message

Anyone got a 4xl they would like to move on ?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Create new topic
CYaBro
4592 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3271585 14-Aug-2024 16:47
Send private message

I have a 450 if that's of any use to you?




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



gnfb

2617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3272516 16-Aug-2024 12:40
Send private message

CYaBro:

 

I have a 450 if that's of any use to you?

 

 

All good I got my 4xl working again it was a software setup problem




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 