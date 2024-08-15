This is a great modern little units for your home server and NAS projects.

$600 $500 ono each - I have 2 units available.

Some info here if you want extra details - https://support.hpe.com/connect/s/product?language=en_US&kmpmoid=1009955118&tab=manuals

These are AMD CPU based and units have 16GB DDR4 RAM.

There is an empty caddy for 2.5" drives/SSD and 3x 4TB drives that are either Seagate brand or WD.

I will provide 30 day warranty on all parts.

Pickup is Albany on the North Shore, Auckland during work hours.