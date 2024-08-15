Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: HPE Gen10 Microserver with 3x 4TB Drives
GoranZ

#315773 15-Aug-2024 09:37
This is a great modern little units for your home server and NAS projects.

 

$600 $500 ono each - I have 2 units available.

 

Some info here if you want extra details - https://support.hpe.com/connect/s/product?language=en_US&kmpmoid=1009955118&tab=manuals

 

These are AMD CPU based and units have 16GB DDR4 RAM.
There is an empty caddy for 2.5" drives/SSD and 3x 4TB drives that are either Seagate brand or WD.

 

I will provide 30 day warranty on all parts.

 

Pickup is Albany on the North Shore, Auckland during work hours.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

alexx
  #3293178 5-Oct-2024 13:03
Do you know it it's possible to run a vSphere ESXi hypervisor on these, even an older version? 

 

From what I can tell, it's possible to run 6.X on the Gen8 and some newer versions on the Gen10 Plus mcroservers, but perhaps not the Gen10, unless there are some unofficial drivers/procedures.
https://www.vmware.com/resources/compatibility/vcl/result.php?search=microserver

 

I might still be interested even without the ESXi support, but would be good to know beforehand.




#include <standard.disclaimer>



GoranZ

  #3293180 5-Oct-2024 13:11
Hi, sorry I am not sure about VMWare support. The G8 uses a normal Intel CPU (Sandy Bride/Ivy Bridge) so I assume would be the most supported. Not sure about Gen10 AMD cpu support.

 

These are all sold now so I cant test. 

alexx
  #3293182 5-Oct-2024 13:30
GoranZ:

 

Hi, sorry I am not sure about VMWare support. The G8 uses a normal Intel CPU (Sandy Bride/Ivy Bridge) so I assume would be the most supported. Not sure about Gen10 AMD cpu support.

 

These are all sold now so I cant test. 

 

 

I'm sorry but are you saying you sold all the Gen10 microservers? I know you sold the Gen8 microservers in the other thread, but I wasn't sure about these ones.




#include <standard.disclaimer>



GoranZ

  #3293187 5-Oct-2024 14:45
Sorry. yes they are all gone. I might get a few more G10 before christmas and can update if I do 

