Love this phone but I'd just like a bit more storage space for my plex downloads, simply for watching movies etc during flights.

Works amazingly with Xreal Air AR glasses, Motorola's version of desktop software Ready For, works really well for me, perhaps even better than Samsung Dex. My next phone will be another Motorola for sure.

Phone bought originally in Australia.

Comes fully boxed with official charger.

Key specs:

5G and Wifi-6E

6.7-inch FHD OLED

144Hz refresh rate

1080 x 2400

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SOC

8gb ram, 128 Gb storage.

Android 13 (awaiting Android 14 roll out I believe)

15W wireless charging

Up to 68W fast charging (comes with Motorola 30W charger)

Reference:

Motorola Edge 30 Pro | TechRadar

This offer has an expiry of Tuesday 20th as I fly out Tuesday night.

Based in Manukau but can meet up in the city Monday and Tuesday.

Two photos: one to catch screen condition which is excellent. Other to some the underwhelmingly helpful battery health statistic: "good". Photos taken in portrait but auto-rotated after upload :(