WTT: my Steam Deck OLED 512GB for your Legion Go?
lookout

614 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#315797 16-Aug-2024 20:45
Send private message

Hi team, might be a very long shot but I'm wondering if anyone would be interested in trading my Steam Deck OLED 512GB for their Lenovo Legion Go? 
While I love the Steam Deck, I am quite keen on a Windows handheld for Game Pass and some games that require Anti-cheat. 

 

More details:

 

Steam Deck OLED 512GB - purchased from ExtremePC approx 2 months ago so it will have NZ warranty cover and comes with an NZ power brick.
All boxed and good as new with a screen protector applied and also includes a JSAUX Mod Case and a no-brand dock.

 

Obviously I'd consider selling the Steam Deck if there are no trade options. Probably ~$1200

 

Based in West / Central Auckland.

waikariboy
890 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3272738 16-Aug-2024 21:25
Send private message

OLED drivers have been release for windows.




Balm its gone!

 
 
 
 

lookout

614 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3272747 16-Aug-2024 23:07
Send private message

waikariboy: OLED drivers have been release for windows.


Oh wow, thanks for the heads up

lookout

614 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3273071 18-Aug-2024 09:03
Send private message

Bump- $1150 for the Steam Deck (+ accessories) if anyone is interested. Can provide pics.



lookout

614 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3277362 31-Aug-2024 11:35
Send private message

Bump. Can’t change the thread title but this is now FS: Steam Deck OLED

$1100 plus shipping

-Steam Deck OLED 512gb
-JSAUX Modcase
-Dock

As above, all in mint condition with NZ warranty.




lookout

614 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3278350 2-Sep-2024 17:55
Send private message

Steam Deck now sold. Legion Go aquired. All sorted

