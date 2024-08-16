Hi team, might be a very long shot but I'm wondering if anyone would be interested in trading my Steam Deck OLED 512GB for their Lenovo Legion Go?

While I love the Steam Deck, I am quite keen on a Windows handheld for Game Pass and some games that require Anti-cheat.

More details:

Steam Deck OLED 512GB - purchased from ExtremePC approx 2 months ago so it will have NZ warranty cover and comes with an NZ power brick.

All boxed and good as new with a screen protector applied and also includes a JSAUX Mod Case and a no-brand dock.

Obviously I'd consider selling the Steam Deck if there are no trade options. Probably ~$1200

Based in West / Central Auckland.