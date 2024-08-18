Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Box of 5 x Ubiquiti UniFi G3 Bullet Cameras
Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#315809 18-Aug-2024 09:16
Send private message

Continuing my clear out, I have a box of five used UniFi G3 Bullets, all working when they were removed but two of them had the known issue of the IR Filter getting stuck (so no "night vision" at night) - this is a know issue with either a straightforward fix, or it can be replaced but I've never tried it.

 

Sun-yellowing present on some of the cameras, and two have cracked sun shields.

 

Also includes a brand-new, unused G3 IR Range Extender LED Accessory which replaces the sun shield when fitted.

 

 

 

Asking $550 for the lot, plus shipping or pick up in Wairarapa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3273488 19-Aug-2024 13:52
Send private message

Any interest at $450 for the lot, plus shipping?

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3275174 25-Aug-2024 13:16
Send private message

Price drop - $400 including shipping for the lot.

If no interest in the whole lot I may consider selling separately

Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3275910 27-Aug-2024 22:10
Send private message

SOLD

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright