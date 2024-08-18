Continuing my clear out, I have a box of five used UniFi G3 Bullets, all working when they were removed but two of them had the known issue of the IR Filter getting stuck (so no "night vision" at night) - this is a know issue with either a straightforward fix, or it can be replaced but I've never tried it.

Sun-yellowing present on some of the cameras, and two have cracked sun shields.

Also includes a brand-new, unused G3 IR Range Extender LED Accessory which replaces the sun shield when fitted.

Asking $550 for the lot, plus shipping or pick up in Wairarapa