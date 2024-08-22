The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is THE camera phone to beat. Samsung and Apple do not come close to what this phone produces. An Incredible camera system for both photos and videos.

This auction is for the ultimate Camera phone setup. Not only will you get the phone, but the $220 Camera Kit is also included, along with the official 80w wireless charger, the brand new Xiaomi Buds 5 and I'll throw in a Huawei Watch Fit 3 as well.

The charging speeds on this phone blow everything else out of the water, from 0-100 in 30 minutes.

This is the global version so everything works as it should, no issues there. Was purchased from Becex so has NZ warranty and is less than a month old, so plenty left on it.

Comes with all original boxes.

Will include free shipping

Looking for $2500 on TM but will knock $300 off for GZ