Guest
Thorak

#315848 22-Aug-2024 09:39
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is THE camera phone to beat. Samsung and Apple do not come close to what this phone produces. An Incredible camera system for both photos and videos.

 

This auction is for the ultimate Camera phone setup. Not only will you get the phone, but the $220 Camera Kit is also included, along with the official 80w wireless charger, the brand new Xiaomi Buds 5 and I'll throw in a Huawei Watch Fit 3 as well.

 

The charging speeds on this phone blow everything else out of the water, from 0-100 in 30 minutes.

 

This is the global version so everything works as it should, no issues there. Was purchased from Becex so has NZ warranty and is less than a month old, so plenty left on it.

 

Comes with all original boxes.

 

Will include free shipping

 

 

 

Looking for $2500 on TM but will knock $300 off for GZ

 

 

 

heavenlywild
  #3274401 22-Aug-2024 09:48
Considering it's a beast, why are you selling after just a month? I am genuinely curious, that's all.




Thorak

  #3274408 22-Aug-2024 10:03
heavenlywild:

 

Considering it's a beast, why are you selling after just a month? I am genuinely curious, that's all.

 

 

 

 

I had an Oppo Find N3 Fold before this, and I miss my foldable beast; so going to get a Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. 

Thorak

  #3274584 22-Aug-2024 20:52
SOLD



theitman
  #3278778 4-Sep-2024 12:50

Question, where do you buy these types of phones from that aren't commonly available in shops like Noel leeming etc. I want to get a Xiaomi 14 and wondered if I could buy one from overseas for cheaper than in NZ.

Wakrak
  #3278789 4-Sep-2024 13:29
theitman: Question, where do you buy these types of phones from that aren't commonly available in shops like Noel leeming etc. I want to get a Xiaomi 14 and wondered if I could buy one from overseas for cheaper than in NZ.


AliExpress is an option. OP did mention Becex.

Thorak

  #3278854 4-Sep-2024 15:06
theitman: Question, where do you buy these types of phones from that aren't commonly available in shops like Noel leeming etc. I want to get a Xiaomi 14 and wondered if I could buy one from overseas for cheaper than in NZ.

 

 

 

Wanda Mobile and tradingshenzhen are the two popular options.

