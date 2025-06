I always wanted an aquarium as a kid but never got one. Whilst dreaming I got lots of books on the matter and came to the conclusion that under gravel filters were the best. This was a number of decades ago - good to see they're still recommended.

When I purchased an aquarium for our son several years ago I had this in mind but the store convinced me to go with another option - overhead. The tank we purchased had this built in and it actually works extremely well. A submerged pump pushes water up across a container where it runs over a filter via a piece of pipe with a bunch of holes in it. This then falls through a tray with an array of holes in it where it falls into another compartment, and from there falls into the aquarium. All this provides ample contact with air for oxygenation, especially as it falls onto and agitates the surface of the water in the tank itself.

We have some media in the form of beads and activated carbon filter in the 2nd compartment. The beads certainly grow stuff and the carbon does a good job of scrubbing the water.

Carbon filters you'll learn need to be changed once a month else they're start dumping what they've collected back into the tank. The filter being outside the tank makes this super easy to replace and clean. I don't have to pull up and dismantle a container to change the media. If it were to get blocked somehow the water would flow along into a section with an overflow, where it'd fall into the tank -- all self contained so no risk of water leaking onto the floor.