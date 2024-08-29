emenent7426

My Watch 6 does do blood pressure monitoring, so I would expect a Watch 7 to do it too. But it is fairly useless as it needs to be calibrated against a proper calibrated blood pressure monitor every month. I asked my cardiologist about that and she said not to bother with a watch for blood pressure monitoring as they are not accurate enough. She recommended getting any of the Omron brand home blood pressure monitors instead, and told me to use it weekly, not daily. She was very happy with the Watch 6 for collecting ECGs when I was getting strange heart beats - she was able to use the 1-lead ECG data I collected to diagnose that it was not a problematic beat and I was fine to just ignore it. Without those watch ECGs it would have been very difficult to collect an ECG when my problem was happening as it is fairly random and does not last for more than an hour or two.