emenent7426

Hi everyone,
I have a samsung watch7 44mm brand new sealed for sale. Comes with samsung receipt and 12 month warranty. Pickup glenfield Auckland or shipping for 10$

GZ final price 300 pickup and 310 shipping.

Do you know if this model supports Blood Pressure monitoring? Looking online it seems to do so but thought I'd ask.

 
 
 
 

My Watch 6 does do blood pressure monitoring, so I would expect a Watch 7 to do it too.  But it is fairly useless as it needs to be calibrated against a proper calibrated blood pressure monitor every month.  I asked my cardiologist about that and she said not to bother with a watch for blood pressure monitoring as they are not accurate enough.  She recommended getting any of the Omron brand home blood pressure monitors instead, and told me to use it weekly, not daily.  She was very happy with the Watch 6 for collecting ECGs when I was getting strange heart beats - she was able to use the 1-lead ECG data I collected to diagnose that it was not a problematic beat and I was fine to just ignore it.  Without those watch ECGs it would have been very difficult to collect an ECG when my problem was happening as it is fairly random and does not last for more than an hour or two.

check out this guy's videos if you want to find which watch is decent for which medicals uses and how accurate they are

 

https://www.youtube.com/@TheQuantifiedScientist/videos



Yes it does blood pressure monitoring but you have to sync with a automatic machine first to get accurate readings.

However my watch is sold now.

Thanks for your interest

