Selling as a bundle. This was the shell of 2 different builds but the case is a bit too big for our new office setup - despite the 'Mini' name, this is quite a chonky case. Eveything is used but in good condition, just a little dusty!

Includes the following:

Lian Li O11 Air MINI White ATX Case (with 3x stock fans)

DEEPCOOL AK400 White CPU Cooler

3 x Thermalright White ARGB 120mm Fans

Deepcool fan hub

White Xigmatek cable extensions

Extra screws / thermal paste

$100 for the lot

Pics here

Pickup West Auckland (near Titirangi) or can meet in New Lynn. Not too keen on shipping this sorry!