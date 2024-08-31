Selling as a bundle. This was the shell of 2 different builds but the case is a bit too big for our new office setup - despite the 'Mini' name, this is quite a chonky case. Eveything is used but in good condition, just a little dusty!
Includes the following:
- Lian Li O11 Air MINI White ATX Case (with 3x stock fans)
- DEEPCOOL AK400 White CPU Cooler
- 3 x Thermalright White ARGB 120mm Fans
- Deepcool fan hub
- White Xigmatek cable extensions
- Extra screws / thermal paste
$100 for the lot
Pickup West Auckland (near Titirangi) or can meet in New Lynn. Not too keen on shipping this sorry!