PANiCnz

Ultimate Geek


#315949 1-Sep-2024 16:37
I've had the following RAM sitting on a shelf for far too long. No longer have any DDR3 machines so it's free to a good home. It was taken out of working machines buts it's been a long time since I've used it / tested it so no promises.

 

  • 4 x Samsung M393B2G70AH0-YH9 16GB DDR3-1333 RDIMM
  • 2 x Kingston KTH-PL316ES/2G 2GB DDR3 1600MT/s ECC Unbuffered DIMM
  • 2 x Micron MT9JSF12872AZ-1G4F1 1GB DDR3-1333 PC3-10600 ECC Unbuffered
  • 4 x Kingston KVR1333D3N9/4G 4GB 1333MHz DDR3 Non-ECC
  • 2 x Corsair CML16GX3M4A1600C9 2 x 4GB DDR3 1600 MHz
  • 1 x Micron MT16KTF51264AZ-1G4M1 4GB DDR3 PC10600
  • 1 x A RAM AR2GB1333D3 2GB DDR3 1333+

Pickup in Papakura.

 

Priority to anyone who wants to pick up, will consider shipping later in the week for anything thats not taken.

 

 

 

 

openmedia
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3281673 13-Sep-2024 12:06
@PANiCnz are any of the DDR3 modules still available?




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
PANiCnz

Ultimate Geek


  #3284194 19-Sep-2024 19:47
Long gone sorry.

