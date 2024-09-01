I've had the following RAM sitting on a shelf for far too long. No longer have any DDR3 machines so it's free to a good home. It was taken out of working machines buts it's been a long time since I've used it / tested it so no promises.

4 x Samsung M393B2G70AH0-YH9 16GB DDR3-1333 RDIMM

2 x Kingston KTH-PL316ES/2G 2GB DDR3 1600MT/s ECC Unbuffered DIMM

2 x Micron MT9JSF12872AZ-1G4F1 1GB DDR3-1333 PC3-10600 ECC Unbuffered

4 x Kingston KVR1333D3N9/4G 4GB 1333MHz DDR3 Non-ECC

2 x Corsair CML16GX3M4A1600C9 2 x 4GB DDR3 1600 MHz

1 x Micron MT16KTF51264AZ-1G4M1 4GB DDR3 PC10600

1 x A RAM AR2GB1333D3 2GB DDR3 1333+

Pickup in Papakura.

Priority to anyone who wants to pick up, will consider shipping later in the week for anything thats not taken.