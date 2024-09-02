Hello all,

Have decided to completely ditch Apple once and for all. Selling a couple of things:

iPhone 13 mini Midnight colour, 128GB + Accessories (100% battery health, refurbished) - GZ 700 ONO excl shipping

Zero issues - no box, will include 3 cases (all MagSafe), a very long USB-C to lightning cable, and 3 extra tempered glass screen protectors (one already installed). Battery freshly replaced, and is a genuine Apple part.

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) - GZ 250 ONO excl shipping

Comes with everything in the box, was bought from JB Hi-Fi in Australia, lost receipt though. Cleaned for new owner and ready to go.

Apple (official) MagSafe Battery Pack x2 - GZ 80 each or you can have both for 150 excl shipping

Had two in rotation for the mini, but not needed anymore. They're both in great nick and doesn't seem to be any different in terms of capacity (one is two years old, one is one year old).

Happy to sell everything above as a bundle if you fancy that too. Can send pics if need be