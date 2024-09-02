Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Apple clear out (iPhone, accessories, etc)
aq1000

141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#315955 2-Sep-2024 09:18
Send private message

Hello all,

 

Have decided to completely ditch Apple once and for all. Selling a couple of things:

 

iPhone 13 mini Midnight colour, 128GB + Accessories (100% battery health, refurbished) - GZ 700 ONO excl shipping

 

  • Zero issues - no box, will include 3 cases (all MagSafe), a very long USB-C to lightning cable, and 3 extra tempered glass screen protectors (one already installed). Battery freshly replaced, and is a genuine Apple part.

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) - GZ 250 ONO excl shipping

 

  • Comes with everything in the box, was bought from JB Hi-Fi in Australia, lost receipt though. Cleaned for new owner and ready to go.

Apple (official) MagSafe Battery Pack x2 - GZ 80 each or you can have both for 150 excl shipping

 

  • Had two in rotation for the mini, but not needed anymore. They're both in great nick and doesn't seem to be any different in terms of capacity (one is two years old, one is one year old).

Happy to sell everything above as a bundle if you fancy that too. Can send pics if need be

 

 

Eva888
2362 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3278144 2-Sep-2024 09:32
Send private message

Hi is the mag safe battery pack with lightning cable or C type, thanks

 
 
 
 

aq1000

141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3278146 2-Sep-2024 09:41
Send private message

Eva888:

 

Hi is the mag safe battery pack with lightning cable or C type, thanks

 

 

 

 

Hello, the official Apple one uses lightning. They haven't refreshed it yet with type C (yet).

JoshWright
396 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3278176 2-Sep-2024 11:31
Send private message

Interested in the AirPods - I'll PM you :) 



aq1000

141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3278266 2-Sep-2024 14:33
Send private message

iPhone and AirPods Pro now SOLD

 

Only the two MagSafe Battery Packs remain!

aq1000

141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3278565 3-Sep-2024 13:39
Send private message

Dropping the MagSafe Battery Packs down to 70 each or 120 for both.

aq1000

141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3286375 25-Sep-2024 17:48
Send private message

ALL SOLD

