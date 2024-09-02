Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Oppo find N3 512+16gb ram black
kvunqad

123 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#315958 2-Sep-2024 13:41
FS an Oppo find N3 in black with 512gb storage, unit was purchased in Hong Kong last year, only used it as a secondary device at home and didn't took it outside. But afaik the 5g and volte all works fine in NZ.

The unit is in accumulated condition, can't see any scratches or dent on the unit. Applied a glass protector on the outer screen and all the accessories that came in the box are unused (have wall charger, cable and a case in there).

It's an amazing unit and great folding phone as the outer screen is in proper aspect ratio unlike the z fold.

Selling for $1600 ono, pick up in Auckland.

Will ship anywhere in NZ for $15 extra









kvunqad

123 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3278860 4-Sep-2024 15:20
Bump

 
 
 
 

kvunqad

123 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3280634 10-Sep-2024 10:46
One last bump for $1450 before I chuck to trademe?

Thorak
73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3280636 10-Sep-2024 11:01
The fact no-one is interested in this phone at this price is bloody mental. It's a $3k phone!



gbwelly
1238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3280637 10-Sep-2024 11:03
Thorak:

 

The fact no-one is interested in this phone at this price is bloody mental. It's a $3k phone!

 

 

We're all broke

 

 







kvunqad

123 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3280825 10-Sep-2024 20:43
Thorak:

The fact no-one is interested in this phone at this price is bloody mental. It's a $3k phone!



Seems recession did hit us hard!

dazzanz
214 posts

Master Geek


  #3280906 11-Sep-2024 11:32
I'm intrigued by a foldable but I'm coming from the depths of Apple so it's a tough change. I think for me it would be hard to buy a foldable without a warranty though. I'd offer $1000 but I think you'd get more elsewhere!

