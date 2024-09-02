FS an Oppo find N3 in black with 512gb storage, unit was purchased in Hong Kong last year, only used it as a secondary device at home and didn't took it outside. But afaik the 5g and volte all works fine in NZ.
The unit is in accumulated condition, can't see any scratches or dent on the unit. Applied a glass protector on the outer screen and all the accessories that came in the box are unused (have wall charger, cable and a case in there).
It's an amazing unit and great folding phone as the outer screen is in proper aspect ratio unlike the z fold.
Selling for $1600 ono, pick up in Auckland.
Will ship anywhere in NZ for $15 extra