Double pass (2 x adult tickets) to the morning session (all ages) of Spark Game Arena Live



This Saturday 7.9.24, $50 for both tickets or open to offers





Morning session (9am – 2pm)



Explore and play

Jam Fall Guys, Fortnite, Streetfighter, Just Dance, Tekken 8 and more

Button mash retro arcade games

Race on Logitech x McLaren racing sims

Try out NZ-made games from PikPok, Bunguin Games, Bardsley Creative and many more

Have a chance to win huge spot prizes

Watch finalists compete live on the big screen

Spark Game Arena's The Rise Cup featuring Fortnite (morning session only, all ages)



This session will allow you to access the above plus:



-Watch the live tournament finals of The Rise Cup featuring Fortnite



-Listen in to the NZ Esports Speaker Series presenting:



Nikolasa Biasiny-Tule, Digital Natives Academy



Sean Lyons, Netsafe



Dave Everitt, Basketball NZ



Joy Keene & Shaun Gear, New Zealand Developers Association