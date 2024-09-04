Double pass (2 x adult tickets) to the morning session (all ages) of Spark Game Arena Live
This Saturday 7.9.24, $50 for both tickets or open to offers
Morning session (9am – 2pm)
Explore and play
Jam Fall Guys, Fortnite, Streetfighter, Just Dance, Tekken 8 and more
Button mash retro arcade games
Race on Logitech x McLaren racing sims
Try out NZ-made games from PikPok, Bunguin Games, Bardsley Creative and many more
Have a chance to win huge spot prizes
Watch finalists compete live on the big screen
Spark Game Arena's The Rise Cup featuring Fortnite (morning session only, all ages)
This session will allow you to access the above plus:
-Watch the live tournament finals of The Rise Cup featuring Fortnite
-Listen in to the NZ Esports Speaker Series presenting:
Nikolasa Biasiny-Tule, Digital Natives Academy
Sean Lyons, Netsafe
Dave Everitt, Basketball NZ
Joy Keene & Shaun Gear, New Zealand Developers Association