To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



PANiCnz

986 posts

Ultimate Geek


#316011 8-Sep-2024 11:40
3 x Mellanox ConnectX-2 MNPA19-XTR 10GBe SFP+ PCI Express Network Card - $30 each

 


2 x Digitus DN-10130 Gigabit Ethernet PCI Express Network Card - $15 each

 


1 X HP NC360T PCI Express Dual Port Gigabit Server Adapter - $30

 

 

1 x Adaptec RAID 6405E $40

 


1 x 4-Port Hybrid RAID Controller PI49230-2X2B $20

 

 

Pickup in Papakura, Auckland. Will ship at buyer cost. Priority to anyone who picks up or buys multiple items.

 

I've got a range of brackets for the Mellanox cards, at the moment 2 are full height and one is LP.

PANiCnz

986 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3297003 13-Oct-2024 18:15
These are about to become e-waste so free to a good home for anyone who wants to pick up. Please don't message me about shipping the respond may offend. 

 
 
 
 

toejam316
1459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297551 15-Oct-2024 10:33
If you don't mind holding on to them, I'm happy to come take them off your hands, but I won't be in Auckland until 26th/27th.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

