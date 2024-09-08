3 x Mellanox ConnectX-2 MNPA19-XTR 10GBe SFP+ PCI Express Network Card - $30 each



2 x Digitus DN-10130 Gigabit Ethernet PCI Express Network Card - $15 each



1 X HP NC360T PCI Express Dual Port Gigabit Server Adapter - $30

1 x Adaptec RAID 6405E $40



1 x 4-Port Hybrid RAID Controller PI49230-2X2B $20

Pickup in Papakura, Auckland. Will ship at buyer cost. Priority to anyone who picks up or buys multiple items.

I've got a range of brackets for the Mellanox cards, at the moment 2 are full height and one is LP.