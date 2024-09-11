Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Apple Watch Ultra 2
gnfb

2626 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 190

ID Verified

#316046 11-Sep-2024 16:34
Send private message

Good condition genuine box dm 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Create new topic
Dulouz
885 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 381


  #3281318 12-Sep-2024 09:29
Send private message

Are you selling or buying? Your description reads like you're selling, but this is WTB.




Amanon



gnfb

2626 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 190

ID Verified

  #3281404 12-Sep-2024 12:30
Send private message

Dulouz:

 

Are you selling or buying? Your description reads like you're selling, but this is WTB.

 

 

I put WTB before the heading as a want to buy I thought that was how it was done , has it changed?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

rp1790
739 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 174

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281471 12-Sep-2024 13:57
Send private message

it is the right way, I think it's the wording sounds like you're selling. "Good condition genuine box dm"



gnfb

2626 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 190

ID Verified

  #3281481 12-Sep-2024 15:13
Send private message

rp1790:

 

it is the right way, I think it's the wording sounds like you're selling. "Good condition genuine box dm"

 

 

You right I should have said "I am looking to buy ultra 2 watch with original box etc"




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 