Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and Wanted[SOLD] Amazon Echo Show 10
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79587 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 37968

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#316048 11-Sep-2024 16:49
Send private message

I have an Amazon Echo Show 10 ready to go. Asking $ 250 including shipping.

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Geekzone and Quic social @ DataVault Auckland 18 Oct 2025 11AM - 2:30 PM

Create new topic
Dynamic
3888 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1680

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286491 26-Sep-2024 08:49
Send private message

I bought this from Mauricio.  The device is in perfect condition and I had it running for a fortnight without issues.  The speakers are surprisingly good and asking Alexa to stream X artist from my Spotify account was what I personally got the most use out of.  The kids were as unimpressed as I at Alexa's corny jokes, but the games were popular.

 

Decided it was not something I wanted to keep long term as I'm too firmly embedded in the Apple camp.  Making this available again for $200 including shipping.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



tieke
675 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 245

ID Verified

  #3286502 26-Sep-2024 09:23
Send private message

I'm interested - PM sent.

Dynamic
3888 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1680

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286520 26-Sep-2024 10:50
Send private message

Now sold.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 