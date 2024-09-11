I bought this from Mauricio. The device is in perfect condition and I had it running for a fortnight without issues. The speakers are surprisingly good and asking Alexa to stream X artist from my Spotify account was what I personally got the most use out of. The kids were as unimpressed as I at Alexa's corny jokes, but the games were popular.

Decided it was not something I wanted to keep long term as I'm too firmly embedded in the Apple camp. Making this available again for $200 including shipping.