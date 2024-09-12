Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Amazon Fire TV stick 4k MAX
BMarquis

Ultimate Geek
Trusted
Chorus
#316059 12-Sep-2024 12:43
Anyone have one they want to part with?

gnfb
Uber Geek
ID Verified

  #3281479 12-Sep-2024 15:09
ive got one im not using what are they going for?




BMarquis

Ultimate Geek
Trusted
Chorus
  #3281504 12-Sep-2024 16:24
$130 in the shops.  2 weeks ago they were on special for $69.
Noel leemings refused to sell me one at the $69 price today :D

 

If the one you have is a 2nd Gen (AFTKRT as opposed to AFTKRA) and in new or as-new condition, I'm willing to pay around the $60 mark
Otherwise, I'll just wait for another special

 

 

nztim
Uber Geek
ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
  #3281512 12-Sep-2024 16:45
I am in the US right now if you want to ship one to me, I can then bring it back to Wellington :)




BMarquis

Ultimate Geek
Trusted
Chorus
  #3281513 12-Sep-2024 16:49
nztim:

 

I am in the US right now if you want to ship one to me, I can then bring it back to Wellington :)

 



Woah, they are $40 USD at the moment, so that sounds ideal!
DM me a shipping address!

nztim
Uber Geek
ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
  #3281515 12-Sep-2024 16:55
BMarquis:

 

nztim:

 

I am in the US right now if you want to ship one to me, I can then bring it back to Wellington :)

 



Woah, they are $40 USD at the moment, so that sounds ideal!
DM me a shipping address!

 

 

Done




nztim
Uber Geek
ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
  #3281516 12-Sep-2024 16:58
FYI I should mention I am not back in Wellington until the 1st of October




gnfb
Uber Geek
ID Verified

  #3281638 13-Sep-2024 10:21
BMarquis:

 

$130 in the shops.  2 weeks ago they were on special for $69.
Noel leemings refused to sell me one at the $69 price today :D

 

If the one you have is a 2nd Gen (AFTKRT as opposed to AFTKRA) and in new or as-new condition, I'm willing to pay around the $60 mark
Otherwise, I'll just wait for another special

 

 

 

 

You can have it for the $60 plus courier ($6 non Rural) Having trouble finding the reference to (AFTKRT as opposed to AFTKRA)

 

bought form pbtech there invoice says Amazon Fire TV Stick (2022 Model) 4K Max

 

dm me your address if you want to go ahead




BMarquis

Ultimate Geek
Trusted
Chorus
  #3281699 13-Sep-2024 13:28
gnfb:

 

You can have it for the $60 plus courier ($6 non Rural) Having trouble finding the reference to (AFTKRT as opposed to AFTKRA)

 

bought form pbtech there invoice says Amazon Fire TV Stick (2022 Model) 4K Max

 

dm me your address if you want to go ahead

 

 

2022 = the 1st Generation of the 4k Max.

 


Thanks, but I bought new (2024) ones and Tim is going to mule them back from USA for me :D

lchiu7
Uber Geek
Trusted

  #3282067 14-Sep-2024 11:34
BMarquis:

 

gnfb:

 

You can have it for the $60 plus courier ($6 non Rural) Having trouble finding the reference to (AFTKRT as opposed to AFTKRA)

 

bought form pbtech there invoice says Amazon Fire TV Stick (2022 Model) 4K Max

 

dm me your address if you want to go ahead

 

 

2022 = the 1st Generation of the 4k Max.

 


Thanks, but I bought new (2024) ones and Tim is going to mule them back from USA for me :D

 

 

 

 

Man I was seriously going to ask Tim if he could bring back one of the new Google Chromecast devices

 

https://store.google.com/us/product/google_tv_streamer?hl=en-US

 

 

 

because it's almost impossible to use a re-shipper for these as Google detects most of them and cancels the order even if you have a US credit card and US bhlling address. Alas they are not shipping until October 4 :-(

 

 




loceff13
Uber Geek
  #3282104 14-Sep-2024 14:23
iirc parallelimported has them for $90-100

lchiu7
Uber Geek
Trusted

  #3282110 14-Sep-2024 16:17
loceff13:

iirc parallelimported has them for $90-100



I doubt it because it hasn't been released by Google yet. It's $100US




nztim
Uber Geek
ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
  #3282204 15-Sep-2024 05:59
No can do

 

Amazon.com: Google TV Streamer 4K - Fast Streaming Entertainment on Your TV with Voice Search Remote - Watch Movies, Shows, Live TV, and Netflix in 4K HDR - Smart Home Control - 32 GB of Storage - Porcelain : Electronics

 

Released on Amazon 24th of September and I have no fixed address from that point until I leave




lchiu7
Uber Geek
Trusted

  #3282210 15-Sep-2024 07:46
nztim:

 

No can do

 

Amazon.com: Google TV Streamer 4K - Fast Streaming Entertainment on Your TV with Voice Search Remote - Watch Movies, Shows, Live TV, and Netflix in 4K HDR - Smart Home Control - 32 GB of Storage - Porcelain : Electronics

 

Released on Amazon 24th of September and I have no fixed address from that point until I leave

 

 

Thanks for the link. Looks like Amazon ships to NZ free so that works out fine. Seems that Amazon only offers one colour (I really am not fussed) while Google will offer two colours but ship later.




