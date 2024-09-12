Anyone have one they want to part with?
ive got one im not using what are they going for?
$130 in the shops. 2 weeks ago they were on special for $69.
Noel leemings refused to sell me one at the $69 price today :D
If the one you have is a 2nd Gen (AFTKRT as opposed to AFTKRA) and in new or as-new condition, I'm willing to pay around the $60 mark
Otherwise, I'll just wait for another special
I am in the US right now if you want to ship one to me, I can then bring it back to Wellington :)
Done
FYI I should mention I am not back in Wellington until the 1st of October
You can have it for the $60 plus courier ($6 non Rural) Having trouble finding the reference to (AFTKRT as opposed to AFTKRA)
bought form pbtech there invoice says Amazon Fire TV Stick (2022 Model) 4K Max
dm me your address if you want to go ahead
2022 = the 1st Generation of the 4k Max.
Thanks, but I bought new (2024) ones and Tim is going to mule them back from USA for me :D
Man I was seriously going to ask Tim if he could bring back one of the new Google Chromecast devices
https://store.google.com/us/product/google_tv_streamer?hl=en-US
because it's almost impossible to use a re-shipper for these as Google detects most of them and cancels the order even if you have a US credit card and US bhlling address. Alas they are not shipping until October 4 :-(
iirc parallelimported has them for $90-100
No can do
Amazon.com: Google TV Streamer 4K - Fast Streaming Entertainment on Your TV with Voice Search Remote - Watch Movies, Shows, Live TV, and Netflix in 4K HDR - Smart Home Control - 32 GB of Storage - Porcelain : Electronics
Released on Amazon 24th of September and I have no fixed address from that point until I leave
Thanks for the link. Looks like Amazon ships to NZ free so that works out fine. Seems that Amazon only offers one colour (I really am not fussed) while Google will offer two colours but ship later.
