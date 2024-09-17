Intel Core i7-4771
ASUS Motherboard H81I Plus miniITX
16GB 1600mhz Walram DDR3L (8x2)
Just pulled from my NAS and it works great.
Location is Hamilton. Looking for around $120. Can ship.
I have a H270 system that doesnt make the grade for Windows11.
What is the upgrade path like for the H81I?
8th gen intel minimum for windows 11, and it needs the bios that supports the TPM in the CPU which not all boards will have had upgrades to do, so check before you buy a used board.
You can ideally run a generic linux desktop or use this for a NAS. Will not run Win11. Win10 will work I think.