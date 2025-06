Bought this when they were released in May 2023 thinking I would use it as a zigbee hub but it has just been sitting in the drawer.

Works as a Zigbee hub and also can function as a matter bridge.

Can even run docker containers.

This is the 4GB version which retails for US$100 so I'm open to maybe NZ$100 plus postage...?

I don't have the box and it needs a usb-c power supply and cable.

https://itead.cc/product/sonoff-ihost-smart-home-hub/