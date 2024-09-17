Hi team,
Got a near new A55 for sale, it comes with 256gb storage and 8gb rams, and there is SD card support so theres plenty of storage available on this unit and to top it off it has a great screen.
I purchased this directly from Samsung NZ around May so still have plenty of warranty left on it.
Full spec of the phone can be found here:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHSAM2355601/Samsung-Galaxy-A55-5G-2024-Dual-SIM-Smartphone---8
No scratch or dent anywhere on the phone itself and I have already applied a screen protector on it.
Comes with a yellow Samsung silicon case.
Selling it for $500 ono, pickup in Auckland or I can ship anywhere in NZ for $15 extra.