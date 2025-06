I bought this, tried installing it and afraid with how our door is I had to go back to my previous smart lock but as I opened it and tried installing it I won't be able to return.

This is brand new, literally. Purchased from JB HiFi. Has full Apple Homekey support as well as a fingerprint reader.

RRP from JB is $475.00 (Link) and up to $550.00 depending on where you get it from, will sell for $420.00 with free shipping NZ Wide.

More information: https://www.aqara.com/en/product/smart-lock-u100/