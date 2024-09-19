Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
caffynz

261 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#316140 19-Sep-2024 17:09
Send private message

Apologies if this is in the wrong forum - mods feel free to move :) 

 

Wanting to (in the upcoming school holidays) run a Cat6 Ethernet cable from router to another room (through one wall) to provide wired connections (via a switch), and was intent on doing all of this myself. 

 

However I see I'd need specific tools like a crimper, and a punch-down, which I'm not keen to buy just for a one-off job. Also, I can't see where I can buy just one RJ45 plug, boot, etc. And TBH I can't make sense of which RJ45 socket to get, and which one goes with which RJ45 faceplate...(Unless someone can guide me?)

 

So, now changing tack - still intend to run the Ethernet cable myself, but would like for someone local with the necessary tools & bits n pieces to set up the RJ45 socket, faceplate etc. at the lounge end, and (IF I buy unterminated cable) the RJ45 plug at the router end. 

Is there any West Aucklander (or Titirangian to be specific) on here with the necessary tools & bits to get this job done, which of course I'll pay for? Alternatively - anyone local have a crimper & punch-down that I may be able to borrow for a few hours? 

As mentioned above - not doing this until the school hols :) Thanks. 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
mentalinc
3208 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3284159 19-Sep-2024 17:19
Send private message

Any reason why you can't run a pretermimated cable?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



caffynz

261 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3284163 19-Sep-2024 17:25
Send private message

mentalinc: Any reason why you can't run a pretermimated cable?

 

Because it's going through a wall, and I'm not keen to drill holes big enough to fit the RJ45 plug through, then leaving gappy holes in the wall when the cable is through. 

 

 

toejam316
1465 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3284168 19-Sep-2024 17:36
Send private message

If you're going to setup face plates at both ends, you could buy a preterminated cable, keystone faceplates, and two keystone couplers.

 

For example, https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX7050/Dynamix-A-RJ45-C6N-Cat6-Rated-RJ45-8C-Joiner-2-Way x 2, https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ITPPPUTC1/Dynamix-FP-110-SINGLE-UTP-KEYSTONE-JACK-TYPE110-Si x 2, and either wall mounted boxes or in wall boxes depending on if you're running the cable up inside the wall, or up externally of the wall.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



caffynz

261 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3284169 19-Sep-2024 17:39
Send private message

toejam316:

 

If you're going to setup face plates at both ends

 

 

Was planning just one faceplate on the wall in other room, as the hole in hallway near router is in an inconspicious spot, so can't be bothered with making it look pretty!  

 

 

 

I've just had a thought - is there anything I can put on the inners of the hole in the wall, to close the gap and make it look nicer, if I do drill holes big enough for RJ45 to fit through?

lookout
619 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3284173 19-Sep-2024 18:12
Send private message

You could use a brush-style cable wall plate or a bull nose one and just pass a premade cable through

 

If you do want to DIY a network jack, you don't really need a fancy tool. Just use one of the $5 punch tools on a regular rj45 keystone jack. 

 

 

caffynz

261 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3284178 19-Sep-2024 18:41
Send private message

lookout:

 

You could use a brush-style cable wall plate or a bull nose one and just pass a premade cable through

 

 

Ooh! I like those options, thank you! I think going that way is probably the least complicated way. 

 

So i'll get preterminated cable run through to the other wall using either one of those plates. 

 

Can a mod now lock this thread please? :)  

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3284180 19-Sep-2024 18:56
Send private message

Before this is locked: If you’re going with wall face plates and brushes etc, bear in mind that you can get wall-mounts that enable the plate to be placed wherever you like - and doesn’t have to be against a stud, which is normally the case. 

 

I have used these a few times and they’re great due to the placing flexibility they give you, I was going to post a link to Bunnings or M10 but I can’t remember what they’re called so couldn’t find it.

 

(I suggest don’t lock too soon - there’s probably further good info to be contributed).




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
caffynz

261 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3284182 19-Sep-2024 19:02
Send private message

Thanks - wasn't aware of that, so yes I'd like the thread to remain open for a bit :) 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3284204 19-Sep-2024 20:30
Send private message

eracode:

 

Before this is locked: If you’re going with wall face plates and brushes etc, bear in mind that you can get wall-mounts that enable the plate to be placed wherever you like - and don’t have to be against a stud, which is normally the case. 

 

 

These are the things I was referring to above. Bunnings sell them too - mainly under the ‘Deta’ brand.

 

These support the standard NZ-type faceplates in terms of size, plate-mounting screw distances etc.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Shindig
1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3284335 20-Sep-2024 09:16
Send private message

I have two brush plates etc from the PDL range. You can have them if you want.




The little things make the biggest difference.

olivernz
478 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3284337 20-Sep-2024 09:31
Send private message

Wall plugs which fit a keystone

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007210666219.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.main.5.7e6b5d94Y28xKV&algo_pvid=e6c8a032-7adf-4c31-8b33-f96f636c5a45&utparam-url=scene%3Asearch%7Cquery_from%3A

 

The Keystone is crimp down (no tools bar a knife needed)

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006385376944.html?spm=a2g0o.detail.pcDetailBottomMoreThisSeller.3.3b16IO27IO27RL&gps-id=pcDetailBottomMoreThisSeller&scm=1007.13339.291025.0&scm_id=1007.13339.291025.0&scm-url=1007.13339.291025.0&pvid=2cfe1239-3ae6-438c-a3b4-054c217d7f3e&_t=gps-id:pcDetailBottomMoreThisSeller,scm-url:1007.13339.291025.0,pvid:2cfe1239-3ae6-438c-a3b4-054c217d7f3e,tpp_buckets:668%232846%238110%231995&utparam-url=scene%3ApcDetailBottomMoreThisSeller%7Cquery_from%3A

 

And however long a CAT6 cable you need. 

cshaun
399 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3284503 20-Sep-2024 15:48
Send private message

Punch down tools can be quite cheap. You just pay more for nicer ones. Plus you really don't need one. Use anything like a screw driver, knife etc. All you are doing is pushing a wire in place, and cutting off the excess. The tool just makes it quick and easy. For doing two sockets, that's 16 wires, I wouldn't buy one if I didn't have.

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/punch-down-tool-for-nz-wall-sockets/p/YT7134?srsltid=AfmBOooc6kQgPfxWXkS-oYFtE-fKZtYkXcXH7eOUtOf3Ehqe3atdRcam

I'd avoid the brush plates in this scenario. It's really better suited for being able to run different cables through it in the future. Not that much more to do it 'properly' with two keystone jacks and face plates. What if the cable gets tugged on?

An appropriate grommet would probably be better than brush plates. You could further seal with some thick foam cut to size or silicon, glue gun etc if you must go down the quick and dirty route.

caffynz

261 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3284558 20-Sep-2024 16:15
Send private message

Shindig:

 

I have two brush plates etc from the PDL range. You can have them if you want.

 

 

 

 

Thanks! Will send a PM. 

caffynz

261 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3284563 20-Sep-2024 16:22
Send private message

cshaun:

 

I'd avoid the brush plates in this scenario. It's really better suited for being able to run different cables through it in the future. Not that much more to do it 'properly' with two keystone jacks and face plates. What if the cable gets tugged on?

An appropriate grommet would probably be better than brush plates. You could further seal with some thick foam cut to size or silicon, glue gun etc if you must go down the quick and dirty route.

 



Will be tucking the cable away through existing conduits and then where it will go through the wall is underneath stairs on one side, & a desk on the other side, then plugged into a switch that's also tucked away. So not concerned about how it looks or if the cable gets tugged on. 

 

My original query (for someone to help with setting up the sockets/wallplates etc.) was due to not realising about the option of using brush plates and whatnot (including grommets that you've just shared) to use preterminated Cat6 cables, nor that some solutions don't need crimpers etc. Thanks to this hivemind I've learnt a lot :)  

 

Might be "quick & dirty" - but perfectly suitable for this scenario. 

Handle9
11303 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3284596 20-Sep-2024 18:21
Send private message

eracode:

 

eracode:

 

Before this is locked: If you’re going with wall face plates and brushes etc, bear in mind that you can get wall-mounts that enable the plate to be placed wherever you like - and don’t have to be against a stud, which is normally the case. 

 

 

These are the things I was referring to above. Bunnings sell them too - mainly under the ‘Deta’ brand.

 

These support the standard NZ-type faceplates in terms of size, plate-mounting screw distances etc.

 

 

C-clip is the term generically, a bit like gib. C-clip is a clipsal trademark.

 

You can also get gib mounted flush box, they also work well if you want a back on the box.

 

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/152-Easifix-Spring-loaded-Wallboard-mounting-Flush-Box

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





