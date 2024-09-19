Apologies if this is in the wrong forum - mods feel free to move :)

Wanting to (in the upcoming school holidays) run a Cat6 Ethernet cable from router to another room (through one wall) to provide wired connections (via a switch), and was intent on doing all of this myself.

However I see I'd need specific tools like a crimper, and a punch-down, which I'm not keen to buy just for a one-off job. Also, I can't see where I can buy just one RJ45 plug, boot, etc. And TBH I can't make sense of which RJ45 socket to get, and which one goes with which RJ45 faceplate...(Unless someone can guide me?)

So, now changing tack - still intend to run the Ethernet cable myself, but would like for someone local with the necessary tools & bits n pieces to set up the RJ45 socket, faceplate etc. at the lounge end, and (IF I buy unterminated cable) the RJ45 plug at the router end.



Is there any West Aucklander (or Titirangian to be specific) on here with the necessary tools & bits to get this job done, which of course I'll pay for? Alternatively - anyone local have a crimper & punch-down that I may be able to borrow for a few hours?



As mentioned above - not doing this until the school hols :) Thanks.





