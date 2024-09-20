Current cost power monitoring system that has two base units showing live data, and can be linked to computer using included USB, or using SDR (?433mhz) I think.

This is a working bundle which includes:

Current cost battery powered (batteries not included, last for ages) CT clamp power monitor. One CT clamp included but has connections for three. We used this on main house feed, batteries lasted for ages. Two LCD base stations which show live power usage, temp etc. One of these has USB connection to computer. Two pass through power plugs for monitoring whatever you plug into normal plug.

We played with this a while ago and it worked well, and we had it feeding into home assistant, although I can't recall the setup detail.

I think it is the EnviR model: http://www.currentcost.com/product-envi.html

$100