ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Google Pixel 8a & Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro
aq1000

141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#316176 22-Sep-2024 21:22
Selling as moving on to something else phone and smartwatch wise.

 

 

 

Google Pixel 8a, Obsidian, 128GB

 

Does not come with the box. Australian model (so no shutter sound), comes with only the phone, a type C charging cable, and an official Pixel silicone case.

 

There is a scratch on the bezel (which does not affect the screen viewing experience at all). Can send a photo if you're interested.

 

$700 ONO (shipping excl).

 

 

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Titanium / Sapphire Glass screen (Black).

 

Only comes with the watch, sport band, and charger, no box.

 

Has some light wear and tear on it, but battery life still holds amazingly.

 

Cleaned and sanitised for new owner. 

 

$275 ONO (shipping excl).

 

 

 

Auckland based and can send pics for both if need be.

 

 

aq1000

141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3285306 23-Sep-2024 08:33
Pixel 8a photos here: 

 

https://photos.app.goo.gl/gv8zFqgdvLGvwKF86

 

Going down to $650 ONO + shipping for it.

 

 

 

Galaxy Watch photos here:

 

https://photos.app.goo.gl/hfPLxFCmfDtKJHvA7

 

Going down to 250 ONO + shipping for it.



BlargHonk
146 posts

Master Geek


  #3285405 23-Sep-2024 12:19
Is that a scratch in the Pixel 8a screen or a crack?

aq1000

141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3285407 23-Sep-2024 12:22
BlargHonk:

 

Is that a scratch in the Pixel 8a screen or a crack?

 

 

Had a look under direct light and it's closer to a deep scratch than a crack - it's on the bezel anyway which is barely the focus when using the phone (and will be hidden if you put a tempered glass screen protector on it).



aq1000

141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3286401 25-Sep-2024 20:06
Pixel sold!

Going down on the watch for $200 ONO plus shipping

