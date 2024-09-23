Kia ora GZ,

I’m looking for second hand iPhones for family members. I suspect a few people will have some new iPhones coming soon, so please let me know if you have older models available.

Looking for:

1) a pro or pro max, 12 or more recent - 256GB ideally, a 14 Pro Max 256 would be perfect

And

2) a standard model 12 or higher (ideally a 13) - can be base storage size.

Many thanks in advance. Can wait for a month or two if that helps.

Happy to consider others but need to have FaceID rather than TouchID.

Cheers

B



From the Antarctic Riviera