Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: iPhone 12 and 12 Pro/Pro Max or newer
bendud

302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#316185 23-Sep-2024 19:18
Send private message

Kia ora GZ,
I’m looking for second hand iPhones for family members. I suspect a few people will have some new iPhones coming soon, so please let me know if you have older models available.
Looking for:
1) a pro or pro max, 12 or more recent - 256GB ideally, a 14 Pro Max 256 would be perfect
And
2) a standard model 12 or higher (ideally a 13) - can be base storage size.
Many thanks in advance. Can wait for a month or two if that helps.
Happy to consider others but need to have FaceID rather than TouchID.
Cheers
B




From the Antarctic Riviera

Create new topic
GSManiac
485 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3285623 24-Sep-2024 05:59
Send private message

Hi there, I have a 12 Pro Max and a 13 Pro Max both in practically perfect condition but they’re both the base model storage. If that’s any use to you let me know and I can provide more info. Cheers.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
bendud

302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285836 24-Sep-2024 15:42
Send private message

Thanks all, now sorted hopefully.

Ben




From the Antarctic Riviera

Smix
111 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3286926 27-Sep-2024 09:26
Send private message

Just in case you’re still looking, I’ve got a 14 pro max 256gb that I’ll be looking to sell. I’ve got a 16 on order from Spark which should be here any day now!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright