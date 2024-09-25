Logitech G29 Wheel and pedals, comes with Shifter and this stand:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHRPLM9001/Playmax-Race-and-Flight-Sim-Stand
All still in good condition
GZ Price $280
Pickup only Mt Wellington Auckland
Logitech G29 Wheel and pedals, comes with Shifter and this stand:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHRPLM9001/Playmax-Race-and-Flight-Sim-Stand
All still in good condition
GZ Price $280
Pickup only Mt Wellington Auckland
Doing your best is much more important than being the best.