Been quite a while since they were 50$.

I've put 60 Hue devices (bulbs+accessories) into the new house.

Current prices for sensors in & out:

Amaz UK = 35/45 quid

Amaz Au = 75/78 $A

PBTech = 76/107

JBHiFi = 79/--

NLeam = 69/99

DSmith = 104/152

M10 = 68/96

Bun = 68/96



Yes, I did write a script to do fast checks on the usual sources ;-)