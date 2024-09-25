Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neon

#316210 25-Sep-2024 17:41
This is a long shot, but im looking for couple of philips hue pir sensors (either indoor or outdoor or a combination would be ideal).

Cheaper the better ofcorse.

mattwnz
  #3286422 25-Sep-2024 21:03
Is $50 too much for a new one from a retailer?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
bendud
  #3286423 25-Sep-2024 21:26
Reasonable to ask of course.

My strategy is simple as we have both a bunnings and a mitre 10 locally. Either will price match and discount by 15% so I have never paid full price for any Hue things as one is always 50c cheaper, so just go to the other place and price match. They don’t mind. I used to feel cheap doing it but nah, not any more!

neon

  #3286429 25-Sep-2024 22:06
bendud: Reasonable to ask of course.

My strategy is simple as we have both a bunnings and a mitre 10 locally. Either will price match and discount by 15% so I have never paid full price for any Hue things as one is always 50c cheaper, so just go to the other place and price match. They don’t mind. I used to feel cheap doing it but nah, not any more!

Oh thanks for that, that's a good trick, I may use that :)



neon

  #3286430 25-Sep-2024 22:07
mattwnz: Is $50 too much for a new one from a retailer?


Hoping to find something cheaper secondhand ideally. Where are you seeing them for $50 btw?

pdh

  #3286433 25-Sep-2024 22:49
Been quite a while since they were 50$.
I've put 60 Hue devices (bulbs+accessories) into the new house.

 

Current prices for sensors in & out:
Amaz UK = 35/45 quid 
Amaz Au = 75/78 $A
PBTech = 76/107
JBHiFi = 79/--
NLeam = 69/99
DSmith = 104/152
M10 =    68/96
Bun =     68/96

Yes, I did write a script to do fast checks on the usual sources ;-) 

33coupe
  #3286456 26-Sep-2024 06:51
I have an indoor motion sensor thats never been used. Bought a few years ago and it's just sat in the box. Had good plans but I should probably part with it .I'm in Christchurch (although flying to Auckland Saturday)

neon

  #3310360 18-Nov-2024 22:08
Bump! Still looking for some. Seems like I need some more to complete my plans haha.



tieke
  #3310579 19-Nov-2024 11:19
They're under NZ$50 on Amazon at the moment.

neon

  #3310759 19-Nov-2024 20:37
tieke:

They're under NZ$50 on Amazon at the moment.



TYTYTY, ordered a bunch of them!

pdh

  #3310795 19-Nov-2024 23:56
Thanks for the heads-up - added one to the shelf for future use.

tieke
  #3310796 20-Nov-2024 00:12
Amazon Australia have a whole bunch of the Philips Hue range on special at the moment - external sensor for $69, bridge for $75, external spotlights at $106 for the standard Lily, $167 for the Lily XL etc.

johno1234
  #3310810 20-Nov-2024 07:41
I’m on the lookout for one more battery powered outdoor HomeKit compatible motion sensor. Have one Eve Motion and it works perfectly but they are pricey.

