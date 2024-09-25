This is a long shot, but im looking for couple of philips hue pir sensors (either indoor or outdoor or a combination would be ideal).
Cheaper the better ofcorse.
bendud: Reasonable to ask of course.
My strategy is simple as we have both a bunnings and a mitre 10 locally. Either will price match and discount by 15% so I have never paid full price for any Hue things as one is always 50c cheaper, so just go to the other place and price match. They don’t mind. I used to feel cheap doing it but nah, not any more!
mattwnz: Is $50 too much for a new one from a retailer?
Been quite a while since they were 50$.
I've put 60 Hue devices (bulbs+accessories) into the new house.
Current prices for sensors in & out:
Amaz UK = 35/45 quid
Amaz Au = 75/78 $A
PBTech = 76/107
JBHiFi = 79/--
NLeam = 69/99
DSmith = 104/152
M10 = 68/96
Bun = 68/96
Yes, I did write a script to do fast checks on the usual sources ;-)
Thanks for the heads-up - added one to the shelf for future use.
Amazon Australia have a whole bunch of the Philips Hue range on special at the moment - external sensor for $69, bridge for $75, external spotlights at $106 for the standard Lily, $167 for the Lily XL etc.