Sale includes: Box, charging cable, manual.

Have had this for just under 2 years, battery health is 88%. I still get well over a day of normal use from a single charge.

Have some minor surface marks on the screen from daily use. Tried to take photos of it but cannot really see it in photos.

No damages or faults of any kind, selling as I've upgraded

Pickup location is Auckland or can ship at buyers expense.

Looking for $450, open to reasonable offers.