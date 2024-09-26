Kia ora!

My 256GB iPhone 16 arrived from Spark on Friday and after using it for a few days, I really miss the telephoto camera, so seeking to sell it for $100 discount ($1,699) and place an order for a 16 Pro instead.

New condition (unblemished), and it has been in a case for the few days I've had it. I can provide the box, Spark proof of purchase, and of course comes with 12 months of AppleCare.

For clarity, Battery capacity is 100%, with a cycle count of 7.

Pickup from Te Atatu or New North Road, Kingsland, Auckland.

DM me if you're interested!