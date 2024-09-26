Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#316227 26-Sep-2024 21:59
Lenovo Legion Go 

 

Only 1 month old. Purchased from PB Tech (will include receipt). Perfect condition with the case, charger, box and packaging. Includes a black tpu/silicon case which was $25 from PB.

 

looking for $1100

 

Yeah, I didn't keep it very long...Bit of a reluctant sale but I am back studying and need something more productive like a MacBook. I've tried a lot of gaming handhelds and this would be one of my favourites to use. The screen is huge and very nice. Detachable controllers make it usable as a tablet too. 

 

Can ship by NZ Post Courier or pick up / meet up in West Auckland.

  #3287489 29-Sep-2024 10:55
Price dropped to $1000 plus shipping

 
 
 
 

  #3290200 2-Oct-2024 19:32
Sold

