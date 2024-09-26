Lenovo Legion Go

Only 1 month old. Purchased from PB Tech (will include receipt). Perfect condition with the case, charger, box and packaging. Includes a black tpu/silicon case which was $25 from PB.

looking for $1100

Yeah, I didn't keep it very long...Bit of a reluctant sale but I am back studying and need something more productive like a MacBook. I've tried a lot of gaming handhelds and this would be one of my favourites to use. The screen is huge and very nice. Detachable controllers make it usable as a tablet too.

Can ship by NZ Post Courier or pick up / meet up in West Auckland.